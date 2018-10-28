BREAKING: Tony Anenih, Ex-PDP BoT Chairman, Is Dead

Tony Anenih, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, has died, aged 85.

A source in Abuja told SaharaReporters that Anenih died in the federal capital on Sunday.

Although his family has yet to officially confirm his demise, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, has alteady described the occurrence as painful.

“I have just received the sad news of the death of one of Nigeria’s greatest nationalists, Chief Tony Anenih. His passing is a painful reminder that the pool of our committed nationalist leaders is depleting,” said Uduaghan in a statement released by Monoyo Edon, his media assistant.

“Chief Anenih was like a father-figure to me privately and on my political sojourn. He gave me the privilege of his listening ears in troubled and in good times.

“I shall forever cherish the very good memories we shared together, he was my run-to adviser who threw his doors open to me, even at short notice. I generously tapped from his wealth of experience and I am the better for it today.

“His death may be painful, but I thank God for the selfless life he lived and the legacies, worth emulating by all patriots, that he left behind. I pray that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and the Anenih's family the fortitude to bear irreparable loss.”

Similarly, the Edo State Government has commiserated with the Anenih family, Governor Godwin Obaseki saying the entire state was saddened by the loss, and describing the late politician as “a leader who made immense contributions to the development of the state and the country”.