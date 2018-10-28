Four Nuns Abducted In Niger Delta

Reports say that four reverend sisters and two others have been abducted by gunmen in Delta state.

The nuns are from the Order of the Missionary of Martha and Mary (MMM) under the Issele-Uku Diocese in Agbor town in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be on their way back from a function in the eastern part of the country when some hoodlums attacked them around the Railway Line near Agbor.

The hoodlums intercepted the vehicle conveying the nuns and shot at the vehicle, injuring two other reverend sisters and made away with the six victims.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr. Mustafa Mustapha, confirmed the incident on Saturday and said the police had begun a search of the victims to rescue them from their abductors.

A priest in the diocese who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the kidnap to Channels Television via a text message.

He said, “Please pray for the release of some MMM sisters kidnapped on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Agbor, and two other MMM sisters in the same vehicle shot at the leg region. The sisters were on their way from the East where they went for a funeral.”

In 2018, no fewer than four Catholic priests have been abducted in various parts of the state.