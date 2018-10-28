NDF: Controversy Over Buhari's Certificate, Needless Distraction

"As far as we are concerned, trying to renew controversies over President Buhari’s academic qualification is a dead issue and a needless distraction," the group said in a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2018


A group, National Democratic Front (NDF) has said the 'WAEC certificate saga' of President Muhammadu Buhari is a ploy to divert Nigerians' attention from the main issues affecting the country.

The group also blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for using the certificate issue to "distract the people from asking real questions" on the state of the polity.

The Peoples Democratic Party had asked Buhari to provide his certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prove his "vaunted integrity".

INEC had also told critics to approach the court of law to seek redress if anyone was in doubt regarding the claims of results of candidates contesting for political offices.

However, a statement signed by Audu Auwulu, NDF National President, noted that the ongoing dust being raised about President Buhari's credentials will not be a deciding factor/

The statement read: "NDF wants to hear real issues being discussed as it has long been settled that PMB has both his WAEC and other higher qualifications to be President of Nigeria. We would rather ask the PDP some pertinent questions.

"If President Buhari can achieve the much he did in under four years in spite of the damage done to the country by the PDP, how much more will he achieve in his second term after setting the foundation for prosperity in the first tenure?

"As far as we are concerned, trying to renew controversies over President Buhari’s academic qualification is a dead issue and a needless distraction.

"Our hope is that they will learn like other patriotic Nigerians to move forward. It is a pity that rather than galvanizing Nigerians to ask probing questions from those aspiring to lead, the opposition is interested in keeping people entertained and distracted over complete non issues."

