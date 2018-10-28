Obasanjo Endorses Udom, Says No Need To Replace A Good Product

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for a second term in office.

According to Obasanjo, Udom is a "good product" and there is "no need to replace a good product".

This was contained in his address, when he joined the governor at a Sunday Service at Qua Iboe Church, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He said: "I'm here to congratulate him. We should be celebrating good leadership. Unfortunately, I don't have time but I will come back and when I come back, I'll come for a big celebration.

"You have to be a man of God to say 'may God provide for me a successor that will do to me what I have done to my predecessor'.

"Children of God, we have a good product in our hands. And if I have a good product in my hands, I'll not change it; I'll keep it. This is a good product; let's have him for continuity. I can assure you that this governor has no fear. He will stand still and he will take us to the promised land."

He also praised Udom on four godly attributes: truth, forgiveness, love amd continuity.

Earlier in his address, Udom praised Obasanjo for his role as a politician and a father.

He said: "When you see Obj move, something is about to happen. As you have seen him move today, something good is about to happen in Akwa Ibom. He came on a father-son solidarity visit. This is the first time any former or sitting president is worshipping here."