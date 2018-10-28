VIDEO: How Army Denied Being In Possession Of Buhari's Certificate In 2015

Video of FLASHBACK: We Only Have Letter Of Recommendation- Army Deny Possession Of Buhari&#039;s WAEC Certificate FLASHBACK: We Only Have Letter Of Recommendation- Army Deny Possession Of Buhari's WAEC Certificate FLASHBACK: We Only Have Letter Of Recommendation- Army Deny Possession Of Buhari's WAEC Certificate...

A repeat of the drama that occurred in the build-up to the 2015 elections is currently making waves, regarding the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required of candidates.

SaharaReporters recalls that this is the second time the President has failed to submit the minimum certificate required of anyone to contest any elective position.

In 2015, when Buhari entered the race for Nigeria’s number one seat, he failed to present a certificate proving he participated in the O'Level examination.

Fast-forward to 2018, as part of requirements for candidates for elective positions, Buhari has again claimed that his certificate and other academic credentials are with the military.

Emerging reports have it that Buhari only submitted an affidavit, wherein he claimed that his credentials are with the Secretary of the Military Board.

Maybe the affidavit would have been enough to prove that the President has a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate; however, a January 20, 2015 Channels TV report quotes the Nigerian Army as denying being in possession of General (President) Muhammadu Buhari’s West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination statement of result.

Addressing a press conference, the then Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Olajide Laleye had said "the Army has been inundated with request for the General’s credentials", adding that it was only in possession of a letter from the Principal of the Provincial Secondary School, Katsina, recommending Buhari as fit for military commissioning in 1960.

FLASHBACK VIDEO: The @HQNigerianArmy only received a letter from the Principal of the Kastina Provincial Secondary School recommending Buhari as "suitable for military commissioning" in 1960. - Nigerian Army (in 2015) Denied Possession Of President @MBuhari's WAEC Certificate pic.twitter.com/N05o5MqJn1 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 28, 2018

"The Army has in its possession Nigerian Army Form 199A, where the General indicated after commissioning that he obtained credits in four subjects and a pass in another. However, it is not in possession of a certificate to prove same," Laleye said.

In the document passed around to journalists for sighting, the letter read in part: “I recommend him suitable for military commissioning. I consider that he will pass the WASC examination in English, Math and three other subjects.”

The big question, which has now surfaced and needs answering, is: "Where is the original copy of President Buhari’s academic credentials?"