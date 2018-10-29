Catholic Archbishop Wants Govt To Deduct Tithes From Workers' Salaries — And Forward To Church

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2018

Most Reverend Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Catholic Archbishop of Kampala, has proposed that the central government deducts 10 per cent from the monthly salaries of workers, and forward the deductions directly to the church.

He stated this at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Rubaga during mass, according to Citizen TV.

He said non-payment of tithes affects project development in the church.

His words: "Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

Lwanga said he wanted Uganda to toe the line of Germany, where citizens who are registered as Catholics, Protestants or Jews have a church tax (Kirchensteuer) of eight to nine per cent deducted from their annual income. The church tax is collected by the government and channeled to the respective faiths.

“I was told Germans make agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

