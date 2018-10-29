Ekiti PDP Lawmaker Who Was 'Shot In The Head' Is Dead

Michael Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who was shot last week, is dead.

The lawmaker was shot at close range at Ado-Ekiti while on his way to Akure, the Ondo State capital, last Friday. See Also CRIME Ekiti Lawmaker Shot In The Head While Trying To Escape From Gunmen

Adedeji died on Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti (FETHI), Ekiti State.

Adeniran Alagbada, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, confirmed this to SaharaReporters.

He explained that the late Adedeji was admitted at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, before he was referred to the FETHI where he gave up the ghost.

He said: "Yes, I can confirm to you that he is dead, and we have consoled his family over the loss. He died at the Federal Teaching Hospital today.

"We have asked security agents in the state to investigate those who are behind this carnage."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker was said to be one of those that fell out with Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, before the latter's exit from office.

SaharaReporters learnt that the late lawmaker hailed from Ogotun Ekiti in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of the state.