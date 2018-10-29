Ezekwesili: Buhari Fighting Corruption? 'Please, Please, Give Me A Break!'

“There is no shadow of doubt: President Buhari is the most parochial, most nepotistic and most partisan President that Nigeria has ever seen,” she said in her speech. “This President talks about fighting grand corruption. Please, please, give me a break! Can corruption fight corruption? Does he think we cannot see? A President that looks the other way while his friends and cronies suffocate and strangle our country?”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2018

Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has indicted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for shielding corrupt individuals. 

Ezekwesili said this on Monday while delivering a speech titled, ‘To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to 2019’ in Lagos. 

Ezekwesili called on Nigerians to support her candidature saying she is one of the very small tribe of Nigerians who have served in government but who have no allegation of corruption against them.

"I don’t mean court case o. I mean allegation. Zero, none," she said.

The former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa has as a campaign cornerstone the lifting of over 80 millions Nigerians out of poverty into progress and prosperity. 

Ezekwesili is a graduate of the University of Lagos and Harvard University. She is a former Minister of Education, and then of and Solid Minerals.

