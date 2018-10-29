Governors Call Emergency Meeting For Tuesday To Decide New Minimum Wage

“The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you — that we are willing to pay the amount, but the issue is the capacity, the muscle to pay," Yari said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2018

Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State

An emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, 2018, to discuss the new national minimum wage.

This was disclosed by Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State on Tuesday, after a meeting of the Economic Management Team, which had Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

According to NAN, Yari spoke after the meeting on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he restated that it was not that the governors were unwilling to pay, but the issue was "the muscle to pay".

He said: “The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you — that we are willing to pay the amount but the issue is the capacity — the muscle to pay. We discussed that government has some numbers and eventually, the committee has made some proposals, but the governors have not come out with any amount.

“So, tomorrow, we are going to discuss with governors and say 'look at what Labour is sending'.

“[We'll] look at the bill that was directed by the Minister of Labour and Employment to be sent to the NGF’s secretariat, so that we can digest the content of the bill, discuss it and come up with our position as governors, because we are critical partners on this."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Catholic Archbishop Wants Govt To Deduct Tithes From Workers' Salaries — And Forward To Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Oyo Workers Received 300% Salary Increase Between 2011 And 2015, Says Ajimobi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Bayelsa Assembly Summons Local Council Chairmen Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Labor Congress Protesters Shut Down Abuja Over Electricity Tarrifs
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Niger Delta University Lecturers Go On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Labor To Review Strike Action Next Week -NLC President
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 13 Days, Fayose Regains Freedom From EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Shiites And The Army Of Butchers By Charles Ogbu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi'ites Again
Breaking News VIDEO: How Policemen, Soldiers Opened Fire On Defenceless Shi'ites
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Garba Shehu Warns Nigerians About PDP: No Matter Their Sweet Words, Don't Believe Them
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Human Rights Catholic Archbishop Wants Govt To Deduct Tithes From Workers' Salaries — And Forward To Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Arts The Girl Osinbajo 'Fell In Love With' And All That Went Down At Ake Festival 2018
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad