Osinbajo Meets With Governors Over New Minimum Wage

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Economic Management Team are currently meeting with some state governors towards taking a position on the new national minimum wage.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State; Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State; Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State and Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State.

Also present at the meeting are Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Service to the Federation; Richard Egbule, Director-General, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, and Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation.

Details soon...