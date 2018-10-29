Osinbajo Meets With Governors Over New Minimum Wage

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State; Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State; Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State and Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2018

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Economic Management Team are currently meeting with some state governors towards taking a position on the new national minimum wage.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State; Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State; Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State and Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State.

Also present at the meeting are Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Service to the Federation; Richard Egbule, Director-General, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, and Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation.

Details soon...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Catholic Archbishop Wants Govt To Deduct Tithes From Workers' Salaries — And Forward To Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Oyo Workers Received 300% Salary Increase Between 2011 And 2015, Says Ajimobi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS APC Transition Team Advised Government to Pay All Federal Salary Arrears In Its First Month
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM 10 Synchronized Protests To Rock Ghana On Wednesday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Skills Acquisition Trainees Disrupt Okowa Starter-Packs Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Delta State NLC Members Accost Bank Officials, Customers As Okowa Refuses To Address Strikers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 13 Days, Fayose Regains Freedom From EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Shiites And The Army Of Butchers By Charles Ogbu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi'ites Again
Breaking News VIDEO: How Policemen, Soldiers Opened Fire On Defenceless Shi'ites
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Garba Shehu Warns Nigerians About PDP: No Matter Their Sweet Words, Don't Believe Them
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Human Rights Catholic Archbishop Wants Govt To Deduct Tithes From Workers' Salaries — And Forward To Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Arts The Girl Osinbajo 'Fell In Love With' And All That Went Down At Ake Festival 2018
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad