Oyo Workers Received 300% Salary Increase Between 2011 And 2015, Says Ajimobi

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2018

The Oyo State Government has claimed workers in the state received 300 per cent salary increase between 2011 and 2015.

This was contained in a statement by Toye Arulogun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State on Monday.

According to Arulogun, Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, had given the approval for the immediate payment of outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Arulogun said the payment would cover the outstanding salaries for September and October 2018.

He said: “Before the economic meltdown, the Senator Ajimobi administration used to pay on or before the 25th of every month. During this period, workers in the state also received a 300% increase in salaries between 2011 and 2015 as well as 13th month salaries for three years consecutively.

"There is no doubt that this administration is strongly committed to the welfare of the people and efforts are being put in place to ensure that salaries are no longer owed."

He charged workers in the state to be diligent, dedicated, devoted, committed and work assiduously towards ensuring financial sufficiency for the state.

He also restated the state government's committment to the well-being and welfare of the people.

SaharaReporters, New York

