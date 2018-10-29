Shehu Sani Lists Eight Things The Kaduna Govt Must Do To End Violent Killings

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has proffered an eight-point solution to address the violence in Kaduna State.

Among the solutions the lawmaker proffered is "strict application of security votes for security issues and not for politics", among others.

He highlighted these in a press statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, and made available to journalists.

The points are: "Addressing the problem of extreme and pervasive poverty and unemployment among our teeming young people; an institutional action against hate speech and intolerance by political, religious and community leaders; strict application of security votes for security issues and not for politics; respect for the constitutional rights of freedom to hold religious beliefs without discrimination or contempt, and equitable distribution of development and resources among diverse populace and Inclusiveness in governance."

Others are: "The elite bourgeoisie political class must end the exploitation and manipulation of religion for political ends; elected and appointed political leaders must not demonstrate that they are servants of all and not vanguards of their faith or conquerors of others; and Northern intellectuals, leaders of thought and patriots must convoke a regional conference to come out with a road map towards tackling religious intolerance and terrorism, in the face of apparent failure of the political class to address the problem."

Kaduna has been the centre of violent killings in the last week, prompting the state government to declare a 24-hour curfew, which it relaxed and again enforced before finally relaxing it on Sunday.