Shi'ia Accuses Army Of Fresh Plans To Kill Its Members

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have accused the Nigerian Army of plans to kill more of its members during its march scheduled to continue on Monday.

The group disclosed this in a press statement signed by the spokesperson, Abdullahi Muhammadu Musa, on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that one of their members overheard a soldier attached to the Guards Brigade at Kubau checkpoint along Karu-Abuja expressway saying the military had been given an order from above to engage Shi'ites.

He noted that the officer made the confession while searching people at the checkpoint on Sunday October 28, 2018.

The statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to a statement made by a member of Guards Brigade at (his duty post) Kubau Check point along Karu-Abuja Expressway that they are waiting for the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), because they have an order from above to engage them."

Musa said the group had noticed on Sunday evening — after they concluded the trek from Kubwa to Gwarinpa axis around 5pm — a battalion of Nigerian Army stationed at the Tipper Garage. He alleged that some of the soldiers were dressed like thugs, wielding guns, sticks and iron objects.

He also gave the names of those killed by the Army on Saturday in Zuba as Abdulaziz Dahiru Maigana, Mikailu Shuaibu Katsina, Rabiu Malumfashi, Said Khalid, Abu-Dajjana Ibrahim Manzo and Ukasha Isa Madalla, noting that the movement will take legal action against the killers with the view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"Despite the killing and intimidation by the military, we will continue to observe our religious beliefs and demand for unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) and his wife," he stated.