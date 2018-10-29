VIDEO: How Policemen, Soldiers Opened Fire On Defenceless Shi'ites

For the second time in two days, men of the Nigerian Army — joined by those of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) — opened fire on Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) members on Monday in Abuja, this time at Nyanya checkpoint along Mararaba road.

The protesters, who were coming from Mararaba axis, were stopped by the armed policemen and soldiers drafted to mount a road block in the area.

The exact casualty toll could not be established as of the time of filing this report, but as can be seen in the video below, the security agents fired live bullets at the Shi'ites who clearly were not firing gunshots in the opposite direction.

Earlier on Staurday, at least five followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky were killed in a clash with soldiers in Zuba, gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja.

Video of Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi&#039;ites Again Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi'ites Again VIDEO: Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi'ites Again...

The Shi’ites were in a procession from Suleja in Niger State to Abuja for the three-day mass march, tagged ‘Arbaeen Symbolic Trek’, scheduled to begin on Sunday.

It was gathered that when members of the sect approached a military checkpoint near Zuma motor park, the soldiers on duty refused to allow them to pass.