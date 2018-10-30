16 Shi'ites Shot 'At Close Range' By Soldiers In Abuja

Spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Muhammadu Musa, confirmed the figure to SaharaReporters, stating that according to the injuries on the victims' bodies, they were shot dead at close range.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has said the Nigerian Army shot and killed 16 of its members at a military checkpoint in Nyanya, Abuja on Monday.

Spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Muhammadu Musa, confirmed the figure to SaharaReporters, stating that according to the injuries on the victims' bodies, they were shot dead at close range.

He added that the soldiers also took away an unspecified number of corpses with their truck, noting that many people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of ordering officers of the Guards Brigade to kill their members, stating that the group would continue to demand for justice from the Nigerian government.

It was gathered that the protest, which entered the second day on Monday, turned violent at Nyanya military checkpoint along Mararaba road, when the soldiers engaged the protesters with live ammunition.

The protesters, who were coming from Mararaba/Nasarawa axis, surmounted the police blockade at the city gate that bordered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State peacefully.

However, trouble started when the group approached another checkpoint, which was located at Nyanya. It was gathered that the security operatives on duty who were drafted to mount a roadblock in the area, asked them to stop, but the group decided to proceed with the protest and ignored the order. This led to fisticuffs between the group the security operatives, forcing the police to open fire on the protesters at close range.

Many people were suffocated from the smoke of tear-gas canisters, which were fired during the commotion.

The protesters also pelted the soldiers and hurled petrol bombs at them, while the Police took cover with the Armoured Personnel Carrier and started firing indiscriminately.

Followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky are observing a mass protest tagged 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek'. The three-day protest is expected to end on Tuesday.

Captain Tagwaihe Timothy Haruna, Public Relations Officer, Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, said a press statement would be issued as soon as possible regarding the incident. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Police Police Give Lagos Motorists One Month To Regularise Documents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Another Professor In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Only Three Shi'ites Were Killed, Says Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dozens ‘Killed’ In Adamawa After Murder Of Three Vigilantes
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Military Soldiers, Civilians Apprehensive Over Boko Haram A Day After Tearful Burial Of Col. Abu Ali, Six Other Slain Troops
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Did Nothing On Infrastructure – Buhari​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Gunshots Rock Abuja Again As Shi'ites' Protest Enter Day 3
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Gunshots Rock Abuja Again On Day 3 Of Shi’ites' 'Symbolic Trek'
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Business Sacked Afren CEO, COO Jailed Over Fraudulent $300m Deal Involving Buhari’s In-Law, Indimi
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS I Can't Spend All Of Ondo State's Funds On Paying Workers, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Elections Citing 'More Hunger And Hardship', Over 3,000 Ondo APC Members Cross To PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International ALERT: Soon, Giving Birth In The US Will No Longer Make Your Child An American Citizen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Civils Servants, Labour Members March In Lagos To Insist On New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Give Lagos Motorists One Month To Regularise Documents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad