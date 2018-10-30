5,000 Kwankwaso Supporters Join APC, Say PDP 'Market' Was 'Unfavourable'

“We have gone to the market and the market was not favourable. We decided to return home with over 5,000 of our members and more are coming by God’s grace," spokesman of the group said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

Five thousand members of the Kwankwasiya group have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Kwankwasiyya is the political structure of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, representative of Kano Central senatorial zone in the National Assembly.

Kwankwaso was one of the presidential aspirants seeking to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election. However, the ticket was won by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to NAN, members of the group were received by Alhaji Samaila Yombe, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, at the APC Secretariat in Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi Nayalwa, the group’s former State Organising Secretary, noted that they took the decision because of the landmark achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

“We have finally dumped PDP and joined APC because APC administration is the only government that can bring change and unity in the country," Nayalwa said.

“We have gone to the market and the market was not favourable. We decided to return home with over 5,000 of our members and more are coming by God’s grace."

Receiving the defectors, Yombe commended them for taking the decision to return to the APC.

He assured them of equal treatment, stating that they had chosen the right path.

