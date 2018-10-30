Army Receives 'Large Consignment of Ammunition' For Combat Efficiency

The Nigerian Army has received a "large consignment" of ammunition.
The consignment arrived Nigeria via an air shipment on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the military, the ammunition would "enhance its operational capabilities".
News of the shipment's arrival was announced via a tweet that read: Nigerian Army Receives Large Consignment of Ammunition: The NIgerian Army has received a shipment of various ammunition to further enhance its operational capabilities and combat efficiency".
