Army/Shi'ites Clashes Inconveniencing Law-Abiding FCT Residents, Says Group

A group has raised the alarm over the tension that has gripped residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The city has been a hotbed of clashes between the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the Nigerian Army.

Jolly Egbe, Chaplain/President of the Young Christian Forum (YCF), who raised the alam on Tuesday, said the ongoing activities was capable of disrupting the peace and tranquility currently being enjoyed in Abuja.

According to Egbe, the clashes are "inconveniencing law-abiding citizens of the FCT".

He said: "The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been experiencing peace since 2015, and it is as a result of the patriotism of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies fighting the insurgency in the North-East.

“We are, however, constrained to lend our voice to the growing threat that the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have continued to pose to residents of the Federal Capital Territory in recent times.

“And if not nipped in the bud, it is capable of taking us back to the dark years where residents in the Federal Capital Territory lived in fear of terror."

“While this is of great national importance, it would also indeed save the country as a whole the international embarrassment that is usually associated with terrorism.

“It is also succinct to add that that members of the diplomatic community are residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and at the risk of creating a panic mode, the relevant security agencies must address this threat once and for all."