Citing 'More Hunger And Hardship', Over 3,000 Ondo APC Members Cross To PDP

More than 3,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, about 2,000 members of the newly formed Zenith Labour Party in the state have also decamped to the PDP.

At the reception for the new members, which took place at the PDP secretariat in Idanre Local Government Area on Tuesday, Lanre Olurakinse, the APC party leader in Idanre Local Government, accused his former party of "lacking internal democracy".

He said he and other defectors opted to leave the APC because it had "brought more hunger and hardship" to the state.

"The APC lacks internal democracy, that is why they are factionalised," he said.

"Since they came to power they have not integrated many members of the party. They are operating the party like an occultic group. We can’t stay in such a party any longer.

“Also, they have brought more hunger and hardship to the state. All the projects left by the previous administration have been abandoned. The party has lost its popularity in the state. We have to look for a better alternative.”

Welcoming the defectors to the party, Clement Faboyede, the Ondo PDP chairman, who was represented by Bolu Ogunmolu, the PDP chairman in Idanre LGA, said the umbrella of the PDP is wide enough to accommodate more defectors.