Civils Servants, Labour Members March In Lagos To Insist On New Minimum Wage

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC), Joint Action Front (JAF), and Civil Society of Nigeria (CSON), marched en masse along Ikorodu road on Tuesday, to sensitise workers and Nigerians on the imminent strike.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

Organised Labour and civil society organisations have embarked on a sensitisation march in Lagos ahead of the industrial action scheduled for November 6 over the new national minimum wage. 

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC), Joint Action Front (JAF), and Civil Society of Nigeria (CSON) marched en masse along Ikorodu road on Tuesday, to sensitise workers and Nigerians on the imminent strike.

The unions urged members to remain resolute despite the Federal Government’s threat of “no work, no pay”.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Economic Management Team met with some state governors in Abuja on Monday on the new national minimum wage.

The governors are expected to hold a meeting today and come up with a position on the adopted figure.

PHOTONEWS: Organised Labour Protest To Demand Increase In Minimum Wage

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Workers Vow To Boycott 2019 Elections.Without N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS I Can't Spend All Of Ondo State's Funds On Paying Workers, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ThisDay Newspaper Troubled By Protests From Journalists
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Electricity Bill: Labor Leaders, Civil Society Groups, Landlord Associations, Shut Down BEDC Offices In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM ASUU In Adekunle Ajasin University Threaten Showdown With Management Over Salary, Benefits Issues
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labor Strike Shuts Down Bayelsa State As Dickson Threatens Workers With No Work, No Pay Rule
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Did Nothing On Infrastructure – Buhari​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Arrest NHIS Boss For Forced Entry Into Headquarters, HEDA Tells IGP Idris
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Elections Omisore Denies Knowledge Of 'So-Called Suspension' By Afenifere
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Education 28 Bayelsa Graduates Beg Dickson For N295,000 Each To Enrol In Law School
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Seven Over N148.3m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Army Receives 'Large Consignment of Ammunition' For Combat Efficiency
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Elections 5,000 Kwankwaso Supporters Join APC, Say PDP 'Market' Was 'Unfavourable'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Workers Vow To Boycott 2019 Elections.Without N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Tension In Bayelsa Community As Thugs Beat Up Traditional Ruler During Peace Meeting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad