Civils Servants, Labour Members March In Lagos To Insist On New Minimum Wage

Organised Labour and civil society organisations have embarked on a sensitisation march in Lagos ahead of the industrial action scheduled for November 6 over the new national minimum wage.

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC), Joint Action Front (JAF), and Civil Society of Nigeria (CSON) marched en masse along Ikorodu road on Tuesday, to sensitise workers and Nigerians on the imminent strike.

The unions urged members to remain resolute despite the Federal Government’s threat of “no work, no pay”.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Economic Management Team met with some state governors in Abuja on Monday on the new national minimum wage.

The governors are expected to hold a meeting today and come up with a position on the adopted figure.