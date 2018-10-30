Gunmen Kidnap Another Professor In Adamawa

Kadams was kidnapped in his residence at the Federal Housing Estate, Bajabure on the outskirts of Yola, the Adamawa State capital, around 2am on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

Allan Kadams, a Professor with the Crop Production Department of Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa State, has been kidnapped.

According to NAN, Kadam’s kidnap comes two weeks after another Professor, Ibrahim Adamu of the same university' Department of Soil Science, was kidnapped. Adamu was released after one day.

Hajiya Halima Bala, Registrar of the university, confirmed the kidnap, noting that the incident took place around 2am on Tuesday.

She said Kadams was kidnapped in his residence at the Federal Housing Estate, Bajabure, on the outskirts of Yola.

SP Othman Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, also confirmed the incident, stating that policemen had been dispatched to track and rescue the professor.

“We are also in touch with the family of the professor for any development,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar also said the Police, in its effort to check kidnapping in the state, had arrested 11 suspects operating in Wuro-Jabbe and Vunoklang wards of Yola.

SaharaReporters, New York

