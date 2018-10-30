Oyo Students To Protest Non-Payment Of Bursary

The protest is an agitation for the students' bursary payment and proper funding of the education sector in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

Students under the aegis of the Federation of Oyo State Students’ Union (FOSSU) have scheduled a protest against the Oyo State Government for Monday, October 29, 2018.

The protest is an agitation for the students' bursary payment and proper funding of the education sector in the state.

According to the students, the Oyo State Government has failed to honour several promises and agreements signed with the students' body.

A statement by FOSSU on the scheduled protest read: “The leadership of FOSSU national with the chapter and zonal presidents has condemned the non-chalant attitude of the Oyo State Government towards the non-payment of students’ bursary and underfunding of education in the state.

“The leadership totally gives no conformity to this alarming state and, therefore, views this as a colossal disgrace to Oyo State education system. There have been many cases of tertiary institutions being shut down, while some others experience increment in tuition fees. The future shining stars of this state have been denied access to good and qualitative education.

“It is with an unquantifiable displeasure that our campuses in Oyo State have been closed down for some months and we have experienced increment in tuition fees. The state government has never come out to address the student community to meet the demands of Oyo State students, and failed to implement MOU signed between students and government on better ways of funding the education sector in the state, and the payment of bursary, which form was dubiously sold online to the students years ago.

"[There have also been] series of promises not kept during various meetings held towards ensuring government implements the signed pact with students.

“We hereby demand, in solidarity with many reputable national indigenous associations within the state, zonal leadership and FOSSU chapters across the federation that the state government re-open our campuses, fund Oyo State education and pay our bursary.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education 28 Bayelsa Graduates Beg Dickson For N295,000 Each To Enrol In Law School
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Another Professor In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Delta Students Threaten Protest Over Low Budget Allocation For Education
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Osinbajo Reveals FG's School Feeding Programme Costs $1.8m Per Day
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Did Nothing On Infrastructure – Buhari​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Arrest NHIS Boss For Forced Entry Into Headquarters, HEDA Tells IGP Idris
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Elections Omisore Denies Knowledge Of 'So-Called Suspension' By Afenifere
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Education 28 Bayelsa Graduates Beg Dickson For N295,000 Each To Enrol In Law School
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Seven Over N148.3m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Army Receives 'Large Consignment of Ammunition' For Combat Efficiency
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Elections 5,000 Kwankwaso Supporters Join APC, Say PDP 'Market' Was 'Unfavourable'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Workers Vow To Boycott 2019 Elections.Without N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Tension In Bayelsa Community As Thugs Beat Up Traditional Ruler During Peace Meeting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad