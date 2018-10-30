Police Give Lagos Motorists One Month To Regularise Documents

The Lagos State Police Command has given motorists one month to regularise all necessary documents for their vehicles.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chike Oti, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

An earlier Police circular dated October 25, 2018, had disclosed details of the 'Operation Restore Sanity on Lagos Roads/Velvet' exercise aimed at addressing the "recent upsurge in the volume of traffic and its attendant problems" on Lagos roads.

However, during its plenary session on Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly had asked the Police postpone the exercise, to give motorists a window of opportunity to get the necessary documents. See Also Breaking News Lagos Assembly Asks Police To Postpone 'Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads'

In the statement released on Tuesday, the Command said motorists had been given one-month grace to regularise their documents.

The statement read: “The authorities of the Lagos State Police Command have suspended the ongoing Operation Velvet for a period of one month, with effect from today 30/10/18 to enable motor vehicle and motorcycle owners time to regularise their documents.

“The operation, aimed at enforcing all relevant traffic laws to restore orderliness on our roads and highways, was put on hold for a month period based on the appeal of the Executive Governor of the state, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the honourable members of the State House of Assembly.

“However, the Command wishes to warn all road users that the grace period should not be interpreted as a period of lawlessness on the city roads. It is a time allowed to get the vehicle documents and necessary permits together.

“It warns that the Command will continue to enforce laws against driving on BRT lanes, parking at unauthorised places thereby causing gridlock and driving against traffic (one way).”