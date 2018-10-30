Police Give Lagos Motorists One Month To Regularise Documents

“The authorities of the Lagos State Police Command have suspended the ongoing Operation Velvet for a period of one month, with effect from today 30/10/18 to enable motor vehicle and motorcycle owners time to regularise their documents," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has given motorists one month to regularise all necessary documents for their vehicles.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chike Oti, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

An earlier Police circular dated October 25, 2018, had disclosed details of the 'Operation Restore Sanity on Lagos Roads/Velvet' exercise aimed at addressing the "recent upsurge in the volume of traffic and its attendant problems" on Lagos roads.

However, during its plenary session on Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly had asked the Police postpone the exercise, to give motorists a window of opportunity to get the necessary documents. See Also Breaking News Lagos Assembly Asks Police To Postpone 'Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads' 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

In the statement released on Tuesday, the Command said motorists had been given one-month grace to regularise their documents.

The statement read: “The authorities of the Lagos State Police Command have suspended the ongoing Operation Velvet for a period of one month, with effect from today 30/10/18 to enable motor vehicle and motorcycle owners time to regularise their documents. 

“The operation, aimed at enforcing all relevant traffic laws to restore orderliness on our roads and highways, was put on hold for a month period based on the appeal of the Executive Governor of the state, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the honourable members of the State House of Assembly.

“However, the Command wishes to warn all road users that the grace period should not be interpreted as a period of lawlessness on the city roads. It is a time allowed to get the vehicle documents and necessary permits together. 

“It warns that the Command will continue to enforce laws against driving on BRT lanes, parking at unauthorised places thereby causing gridlock and driving against traffic (one way).”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Arrest NHIS Boss For Forced Entry Into Headquarters, HEDA Tells IGP Idris
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Kill 'Five' Shi'ites... 300 Others Declared Missing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 16 Shi'ites Shot 'At Close Range' By Soldiers In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption N369Million Fraud: AG Denies Involvement As Delta Government Gives FCMB Two Weeks Ultimatum Or Face Legal Actions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police Biafra Group Write World Leaders Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections IGP Announces Massive Deployment Of Police Forces In Lead-Up To Kogi Elections
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Did Nothing On Infrastructure – Buhari​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Arrest NHIS Boss For Forced Entry Into Headquarters, HEDA Tells IGP Idris
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Kill 'Five' Shi'ites... 300 Others Declared Missing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: More ‘Food’; Less Education By Emmanuel Onwubiko
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Army/Shi'ites Clashes Inconveniencing Law-Abiding FCT Residents, Says Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics OPEN LETTER: Buhari Government Added $10bn To Our Public Debt By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS JUST IN: Governors Announce N22,500 As New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Elections Omisore Denies Knowledge Of 'So-Called Suspension' By Afenifere
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education 28 Bayelsa Graduates Beg Dickson For N295,000 Each To Enrol In Law School
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Seven Over N148.3m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad