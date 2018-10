Video of Gunshots Rock Abuja Again As Shi'ites' Protest Enter Day 3 Gunshots Rock Abuja Again As Shi'ites' Protest Enter Day 3 Gunshots Rock Abuja Again As Shi'ites' Protest Enter Day 3...

As the march by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) entered its third day, gunshots were heard in Wuse area of Abuja.

According to reports, security operatives opened fire on members of the sect as they marched around Abuja as part of activities for their annual ‘Arbaeen Symbolic Trek’.

A video shared by a Twitter user via the handle, @Mkabir2016, showed members of the sect being shot with teargas canisters, as sounds of gunshots rent the air.