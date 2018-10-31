14-Year-Old Gloria Ajala Emerges One-Day Lagos Governor

Gloria would be given scholarship by the state government to pursue any course of her choice in any university in the country. She would also be sponsored together with her 'cabinet' to attend a cultural exchange programme in Finland.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

Gloria Ajala, a student of Lafiaji Senior High School, has won the Lagos Spelling Bee competition.

Gloria, who was also a representative of Lagos Island East LCDA in the competition became the Governor of Lagos State for one day.

Congratulating the winner after she emerged on Tuesday, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, said Gloria would be given scholarship by the state government to pursue any course of her choice in any university in the country. She would also be sponsored together with her 'cabinet' to attend a cultural exchange programme in Finland.

The deputy governor also commended the 2018 edition of the Spelling Bee competition, saying it has been highly educative and competitive.

“I am very impressed with the performance of the competitors in the grand finale of the primary and the secondary school categories," she said.

Adebule, however, noted that the competition has experienced improvement in the areas of presentation and vocabulary development. She attributed the improvement to the various policies and programmes initiated by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to encourage learning.

Grace Ikhariale of Tin Can Island Senior High SChool and Oluwatosin Akinbodewa of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School finished in second and third positions, respectively.

