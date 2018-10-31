2019: Nigerians In The Diaspora To Vote For Presidential Candidate on November 1

In a statement from Hungary based ECSDN, Fafore Adebowale Abiodun, a coordinator of the platform stated that the election will take place Live on ECSDN’s youtube channel, Nelson M46664 on November 1 by 5 pm Nigerian time.

In a related speech which has gone viral, the Global Coordinator of the coalition, Frederick Odorige stated that it was shameful to see that members of the political class are engaged in fights which have culminated in the death of innocent Nigerians because of their greed and lust for power.

Odorige stated that for too long, Nigerians have been short-changed by the political class and urged Nigerians to use the 2019 general elections to say no to insecurity, disenfranchisement, corruption, rigging, bogus salaries for federal legislators, murderous herdsmen, health tourism for public office holders, budget padding, detention of Nigerians without trial, recycled leaders and indiscriminate allocation of oil blocs among others.

Listing criteria for the candidate who will eventually emerge Odorige continued: “The candidate must have no godfather or investor behind him, must show Nigerians his source of income and prepare to declare his assets, promise to re-structure Nigeria, fight corruption, give Nigerians stable supply of electricity within three years, review the salaries and emolument of federal legislators, preserve the House of Representatives, ban health tourism and education abroad for children of serving public office, scrap the Senate and declare all armed groups as terrorists among others. Whoever emerges will get the support of ECSDN and by extension, the Nigerian Diaspora during the 2019 elections.”

ECSDN is a project organised by the Nelson M46664 Human Rights Association Hungary. It has chapters in European countries including Canada and the United State.