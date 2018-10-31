2019: Nigerians In The Diaspora To Vote For Presidential Candidate on November 1

Nigerians in the Diaspora, under the umbrella of European Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (ECSDN) will hold an online poll November 1 to vote for a presidential candidate from among the 74 candidates approved by INEC for the 2019 presidential elections holding in February 2019.

by sun News Online Oct 31, 2018

 

In a statement from Hungary based ECSDN, Fafore Adebowale Abiodun, a coordinator of the platform stated that the election will take place Live on ECSDN’s youtube channel, Nelson M46664  on November 1 by 5 pm Nigerian time.

In a related speech which has gone viral, the Global Coordinator of the coalition, Frederick Odorige stated that it was shameful to see that members of the political class are engaged in fights which have culminated in the death of innocent Nigerians because of their greed and lust for power.

Odorige stated that for too long, Nigerians have been short-changed by the political class and urged Nigerians to use the 2019 general elections to say no to insecurity, disenfranchisement, corruption, rigging, bogus salaries for federal legislators, murderous herdsmen, health tourism for public office holders, budget padding, detention of Nigerians without trial, recycled leaders and indiscriminate allocation of oil blocs among others.

Listing criteria for the candidate who will eventually emerge Odorige continued: “The candidate must have no godfather or investor behind him, must show Nigerians his source of income and prepare to declare his assets,  promise to re-structure Nigeria, fight corruption,  give Nigerians stable supply of electricity within three years, review the salaries and emolument of federal legislators,  preserve the House of Representatives, ban health tourism and education abroad for children of serving public office, scrap the Senate and declare all armed groups as terrorists among others. Whoever emerges will get the support of ECSDN and by extension, the Nigerian Diaspora during the 2019 elections.”

ECSDN is a project organised by the Nelson M46664 Human Rights Association Hungary. It has chapters in European countries including Canada and the United State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
sun News Online

You may also like

Read Next

Elections PDP, INEC Disagree On List Of Ogun Candidates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections I Made N5.6m In Three Years, Donald Duke Tells INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 'He Will Treat South-West With Disdain' — Yoruba Youth Say No To Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections FG Donates $500k To Support Guinea Bissau Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Wins Seventh Term As Cameroon's President
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Elections After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Another Ganduje Video Surfaces
VIDEO NEWS Ganduje Under Fire Again As Fresh Video Nails Him For Collecting Millions In Kickbacks
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nigeria, A Country Where Cows Rule And The Poor Are Fed Bullets By Perry Brimah
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Elections PDP, INEC Disagree On List Of Ogun Candidates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights 2019: Seventh Day Adventist Sues INEC, FG Over Saturday Voting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections I Made N5.6m In Three Years, Donald Duke Tells INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 'He Will Treat South-West With Disdain' — Yoruba Youth Say No To Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Court Adjourns Case Seeking Buhari’s Impeachment Till November 26
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dines With Aggrieved APC Aspirants
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment After Brief Illness, Queen Salawa Abeni Says She's Back
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections FG Donates $500k To Support Guinea Bissau Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We’ve Decimated Boko Haram, FG Insists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad