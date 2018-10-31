46 Shi'ia Members Buried, '1,000' Still Missing

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has accused the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force of killing 46 of their members.

The group also said 107 members sustained injuries, while 1,000 members were still missing after a clash with security operatives during the three-day religious gathering tagged: 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek' in Abuja.

This was disclosed at a press statement signed by the IMN spokesperson, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, on Wednesday.

The statement read: "The public will recall that on Saturday, 27 October, 2018 the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) publicly announced the commencement of three (3) days religious gathering (Arbaeen Symbolic Trek) and protest for unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky (H). Unfortunately, during the programme, the Military and Police killed 46 mourners and protesters, injured 107 and 1,000 got missing. The worst part of the crime, the Police are now blackmailing us to cover their atrocities.

"The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN) objected and rejected the baseless claims made by the Police that followers of Sheikh Zakzaky were arrested with explosives and at the same time, we are calling on the public to please ignore the allegation. The Police should come out and tell the world where they got the explosives and account for over 1,000 people that got missing during the three days protest. We are calling for the prosecution of all those that participated in the attack and killing of 46 protesters."

He also noted that the struggle to demand for justice and unconditional release of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.