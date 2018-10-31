Buhari Never Said He's Unaware That 70 People Died In Kaduna, Says Spokesman

Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor (Media and Publicity), has debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari said he was not aware of the loss of 70 lives in Kaduna.

The president led a delegation to Kaduna State on Tuesday, following violence in parts of the state, which led to loss of lives.

However, there had been reports that in his address, Buhari said he was unaware that 70 lives were lost.

According to Aruwan, the president has been "receiving briefings and authorising the deployment of federal security to assist the Kaduna State Government".

Aruwan made the clarification on Wednesday, via a series of tweets that read: "I anchored President Buhari’s condolence visit to Kaduna on Tuesday. At no point did Mr. President say that nobody informed him about the loss of 70 lives in Kaduna. He came to Kaduna precisely to condole with the people and the government, a very welcome act of solidarity.

"The President admonished Nigerians to value human life; he cited the international response to the killing of Jamal Khasoggi and compared it to the relative silence about the loss of lives in Nigeria.

"Since the unrest started, Mr. President has been receiving briefings and authorizing the deployment of federal security assets to assist the Kaduna State Government to uphold law and order.

"Mr. President’s visit to Kaduna on Tuesday follows those of a delegation from the Ministry of Interior last week. Facts are sacred. Opinion should not twist facts!"