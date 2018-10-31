How Army Discovered The Decomposing Body Parts Of Major General Idris Alkali

A combined team of the Army, Police, Fire Service, among other security agencies set out to the site of the incident on Wednesday morning. The well was drained and the decomposed parts of the officer recovered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

The Nigerian Army has explained how it discovered the decomposed body parts of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) in a well in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

A combined team of the Army, Police, Fire Service, among other security agencies set out to the site of the incident on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the Army had announced the discovery of a shallow grave, where the retired General was earlier buried before his body was said to have been exhumed.

The well was drained and the decomposed parts of the officer recovered.

A further search led to the discovery of the late General's items, including the shirt the senior officer was said to have worn on the day he went missing.

A statement by the Nigerian Army read: "In continuation with the search and rescue of Maj IM Alkali (rtd) At about 0715hrs today 31 Oct 2018, a team made up of personnel of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, MIlitary Police, Public Relations, Nigeria Police Force, Fire Service rescue team as well as members of other security agencies set out to a suspected well where the exhumed body was allegedly dumped on the night of 29 Sep 2018 following the recovery of his car from the pond.

"The Team was joined by Troops from 3 Div Garrison and Nigerian Army Engineers to drain the well.

"The well was drained, revealing the decomposed body parts of the Senior Officer. Further search led to recovery of other items, including the shirt the senior officer wore on the day of his disappearance. More details later. Pictures below."

