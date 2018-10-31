I Made N5.6m In Three Years, Donald Duke Tells INEC

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Donald Duke, says he earned a combined sum of N5, 618, 419 between 2015 and 2017.

by punch Newspaper Oct 31, 2018

Duke stated this in his tax certificate with serial number 290664, which was attached to his Form CF001 and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Within the same period, Duke also paid tax to the tune of N400,000.

The former governor of Cross River State claimed to have made the money from the business.

Duke stated in his form that he had never been indicted for fraud by a judicial panel even as he said he had never been involved in certificate forgery.

The former governor attached his school certificate from the West African Examination Council indicating that he passed all subjects in 1977. However, mathematics was not listed among the subjects he sat for.

Duke graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a Second Class (lower division) in law.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and Head of UNOWAS, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, says a UN delegation has visited President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies.

Chambas said they had received assurances that the 2019 general elections would be free and fair.

Chambas said this when he paid a courtesy visit to INEC in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said they would be visiting opposition candidates in the coming days.

The UN official said that the rest of the world was looking forward towards peaceful elections in Nigeria.

“We are looking forward towards a peaceful election in Nigeria. All the member states are looking towards Nigeria,” he said.

He also urged INEC to support youth and gender participation in the elections.

Chambas, who had earlier met with top government functionaries including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abah Kyari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha Boss, said, “We intend to meet other candidates in the next coming weeks.”

Also speaking, INEC National Commissioner, Mohamed Lecky, said the commission was concerned about the possibility of Internally Displaced Persons to participate in the forthcoming elections.

