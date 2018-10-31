Nine Children, Eight Infants Among 141 Stranded Nigerians Returned From Libya

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

Barely 96 hours after a batch of 149 Nigerians were repatriated for illegal entry into Libya, another batch of the country's citizens have been returned for the same offence.

This time around, a total number of 141 Nigerians who were stranded in the North African country were brought back into the country early on Wednesday morning.

The latest returnees were brought back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

They were airlifted into the country by AL Buraq Airlines with flight number UZ189, and received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The aircraft touched down at 10:45 pm with 71 female adults, three female children and three female infants.

Also, there were 53 male adults, six male children and five male infants. Amongst them were two medical cases, nine families and 11 pregnant women.

A statement by NEMA said that the stranded Nigerians were returned from Tripoli.

On behalf of the Director-General and other federal agencies, Mr. Seguin Afolayan, the Chief Planning Officer, welcomed the returnees back in the country.

Afolayan urged them to turn a leave on their return to the country.

He also advised them not to allow the unfortunate experiences to negatively impact on their lives.

"Truly, you had bad experiences differently collectively and individually, but these should be the motivation for you to make positive decision to see the brighter future ahead of you," he said.

"This is because no one can tell the story more than you and making the better use of your lives are essential. Please, Federal Government is urging you to be ambassadors of positive change by taking the anti-irregular migration to those still aspiring to take dangerous journey.  You can talk to them in the language they will understand most."

Also on ground at the airport were officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port health among others.

SaharaReporters, New York

