No-Work-No-Pay Threat Won’t Deter Us, Says TUC

“The threat of 'no work, no pay' shall not deter the workers from carrying out legitimate duties to actualise the minimum wage," Bobboi Kaigama, President General of TUC, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said the ‘no work, no pay’ threat of the Federal Government would not stop the planned nationwide strike fixed for November 6, 2018. 

Bobboi Kaigama, President General of TUC stated this in his address at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union in Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said they aligned with the position of organised labour to commence the nationwide strike on November 6, 2018 in the event the Federal Government fails to implement the National Minimum Wage of N30,000.

He said: “That the threat of 'no work, no pay' shall not deter the workers from carrying out legitimate duties to actualise the minimum wage. We enjoin the government to take note of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 87, to which Nigeria is a signatory. The convention allows the workers and employers to have the right to manage their affairs without government interference.

“We, therefore, reject the white paper which is meant to cripple labour agitation for the welfare of its members and the society in general.”

The NEC said it reviewed the current situation with regards to the conclusion of the sittings of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiating Committee that took place on October 4 and 5, 2018. 

The council also rejected the N22,500 agreed by the governors as minimum wage on the grounds that the Governor’s Forum is not an established body empowered to negotiate new minimum wage, but the Tripartite Committee, which TUC said had agreed on N30,000 as the new figure.

