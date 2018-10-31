Police Arraign Adeleke For Exam Malpractice

The lawmaker was asked to submit his international passport to the court registrar and sign an undertaking that he will present himself for trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force have arraigned Ademola Adeleke, Senator representing Osun West, for alleged examination malpractice.

Adeleke was arraigned on Wednesday on a four-count charge before Justice I.E. Ekwo at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Osun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and four others were accused of fraudulently registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School in the state, to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) O’level examination in 2017.

The others are Aregbesola Mufutau, principal of the school, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, the registrar, and Dare Olutope, a teacher and the Senator’s cousin, Sikiru Adeleke.

A few days before the Osun governorship election, Adeleke was declared wanted by the Nigerian Police.

The Nigeria Police Force accused him of accused the senator of impersonation few days to the Osun Governorship election. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Declare Senator Adeleke Wanted For 'Impersonation And Exam Malpractice' 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Adeleke, however, obtained a court order restraining the Police from arresting him.

Meanwhile, after pleading “not guilty” to the charge, the presiding judge granted the Senator bail on self-recognizance.

