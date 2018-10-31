Police Confirm Arrest of 400 Shi'ites For 'Disturbing Public Peace'

The Nigeria Police Force have confirmed the arrest of 400 Shi'ites.

There have been clashes between security operatives and Shi'ites over the past few days, leading to the death of dozens of members of the sect.

The sect had embarked on a protest on Tuesday to end its annual 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek'. During the trek, a clash occured between them and the Police, after which the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had claimed that five of its members were killed during the clash with security operatives, while 300 were declared missing. See Also Human Rights Police Kill 'Five' Shi'ites... 300 Others Declared Missing

A statement dated October 30, 2018, published on Wednesday by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest.

The Police also noted that the "Force will not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace", while also noting that the "full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness".

The Police also appealed to Abuja residents to be vigilans and go about their "lawful engagements without fear or apprehension, as the situation has been fully brought under control".

The statement read: "IGP condemns the unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle; directs a total clamp-down on the perpetrators, thorough investigation and prosecution of the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, now in Police custody.

"Commissioners of Police in States with presence of El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement Groups are now on Red-alert to deal decisively in accordance with the law and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states. Consequent on the disturbance of public peace, unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja today, 30th October, 2018 by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has placed the Commissioners of Police and their personnel in States with presence of El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement on Red-alert. They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states.

"The IGP condemns the attack and has directed a total clamp-down on the perpetrators within the ambit of the law, thorough investigation and prosecution of the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, now in Police custody.

"The Force will not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group(s) under any guise that runs contrary to the constitutional provisions and other enabling laws on preservation of law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians. The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country.

"Members of the public in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other contiguous States to the FCT are hereby implored to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear or apprehension, as the situation has been fully brought under control."