Retired Stripper Blac Chyna Gets N10m Deal For Abuja Pool Party

“A deal in the excess of N10 million has been agreed, excluding travel plans and accommodation," Arafat Balogun, Manager of Play Network Africa, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

An American model, Angela Renèe, popularly known as Blac Chyna, is set to visit Nigeria for a pool party in November.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the mother of one who was formerly married to Rob Kardashian, a brother to reality TV star, Kim Kardashian described Nigeria as “motherland".

Alongside a flyer of the event, she wrote ““Hello Nigeria, I am visiting the motherland finally to party with the playnetworkafr in Abuja. Shout out to Charlesofplay and hit him up for invites".

Confirming her visit, Arafat Balogun, the manager of Play Network Africa revealed that the deal cost $30,000 aside travel plans and accommodation. 

Speaking with NAN, she said the model would be in Abuja for the party. 

She said: “A deal in the excess of N10 million has been agreed, excluding travel plans and accommodation. It is going to be a private event at an undisclosed location.

“Blac Chyna will spend no less than two hours at the private event; she could possibly elapse this time range depending on her team."

Black Chyna began stripping to pay for her college tuition, but dropped out after falling asleep in class severally due to the nature of her work.

