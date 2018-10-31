Sustainable Development Goals: Oyo Partners Private Firm And CSOs

The focus of the baseline survey is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The inventory taken by the Research Assistants is to help the government in identifying deficiencies, plan, and take the needed steps when and where necessary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

As part of its efforts towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals target by 2030, the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals headed by Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and the Oyo state government is partnering with Orbis Consulting Limited to conduct baseline inventory survey on Education, Water/Sanitation, Vocational Skills and Primary Health care facilities in the state.

Speaking at the training session for the second batch of research assistants, the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Engr. Temitope Fajana told the 45 research assistants: “The data obtained from the 15 local government areas in the second phase and from the first phase will be used in designing policies and projects and also in making community development decisions across Oyo state.”

The National Coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development in Nigeria, Dr. Tola Winjobi, commended the pacesetting role of Oyo state in the baseline survey. He further explained to the trainees how the Millennium Development Goals transformed into the SDGs. 

Research assistants for the project were chosen from the 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo State. The team lead of Orbis Consulting Nigeria Limited, Yakubu Gana, took participants through a presentation on what the expectations are with respect to the identification of facilities provided through the MDGs/SDGs Conditional Grants Scheme and other Paris Club Debt Relief Gains expenditure as a basis for further interventions.

‘Sola Fagorusi of Onelife Initiative for Human Development shared insights on the data collection tool.

“We are going to be using the Open Data Kit for this field survey to ensure that field findings are accurate and the geo points are properly captured. The Quality Control Officers will be supervising your work as well," he said.

