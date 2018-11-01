BREAKING: 'Dozens Killed' As Boko Haram Attacks Villages, IDP Camp In Maiduguri

According to a source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, several villagers lost their lives during the attack which occurred on Wednesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2018

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked four villages and a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Many people were killed in Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari, Gozari, just as many villagers fled to the Dalori IDP camp for safety.

A statement by the Nigerian Army confirmed the attack, but noted that Kofa Village and the Dalori IDP camp were affected. The Army also claimed that one civilian was "found dead".

According to the statement, the terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the village and came in four vehicles and some motorcycles.

The statement read: "Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion successfully foiled a BHT attempted Attack on Kofa Village and Dalori IDP camp in Maiduguri on 31 Oct 18 at about 10pm. The terrorists gained access through a bush path behind the village in 4 vehicles and some motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of the IDP camp.

"On sighting own troops that were mobilized to the area, they set some houses and the market ablaze and fled along Maiduguri-Bama Road. However, one civilian was found dead.

"Own troops are presently assisting the villagers who ran into the bush back to their homes while the Borno State Fire Service have contained the inferno."

