House Committee Summons NNPC, Others Over Oil Trading Deal

While issuing the order to appear before it, Joseph Akinlaja, the Committee Chairman, said NNPC and Duke Oil had requested for the appointment to be postponed to a later date.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 01, 2018

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has summoned the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), its subsidiary, Duke Oil, and two other firms, Alkhairi Oil and Mahart Petroleum over allegations of shady crude oil trading deals.

The summons originated from a petition by two lawyers, Ogwu Onoja and Muiz Banire in league with Bola Aidi.

The subject matter of their claim is that NNPC signed an unofficial 30-year deal with a Chinese firm to lift 80 trillion metric tons of low poor fuel oil (LPFO).

He said: "All these allegations cannot be proven if all the stakeholders are not complete before this panel. We have gotten letter from NNPC asking for another date to appear. We have also got representation from Duke Oil asking for another date because we invited them too.

“We have not heard from Alkhairi Oil, we have not heard from Mahart Petroleum, So, we are using this medium to inform Nigerians that the Managing Director of Mahart Oil and Alkhairi Oil should appear before this committee here on a date that will be communicated to them, and failure which we will use our constitutional right to compel their appearance because Nigeria needs every kobo for the economic development of this country.”

SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK

