Four Men Smuggle N6million Rice Into Nigeria From Cameroon 'Through A Wooden Canoe'

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2018

The Nigerian Navy has revealed how four men shipped in N6 million worth of rice into the country from Cameroon.

The suspected smugglers, who were arrested by the Navy, allegedly brought in the bags of rice through a wooden canoe into Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The suspects were intercepted on Monday while trying to navigate their way into the state capital.

Commander of the NNS Victory, Commodore Julius Nwagu, paraded the suspects at the NNS Jetty a day after they were arrested.

The commodore decried the continuous act of smuggling contraband goods into the country and warned those involved to desist from such acts.

He stated that the Navy would remain committed to the Federal Government’s fight against the importation of illegal goods into the country and commended the command for the success stories  achieved in this regard.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service for investigation and prosecution.

