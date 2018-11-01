Stop Behaving Like A Coward – Fayose Blasts Ekiti CJ, Daramola​

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has told the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, to grow up and stop behaving like a coward.

The former governor, who was reacting to a statement by Daramola, condemning the new state-of-the-art High Court complex constructed by the Fayose administration, said the CJ had only lent credence to a Yoruba adage, which says, “the horse of our enemy is never tall enough in our reckoning.”

Fayose, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said the true test of maturity and decency is another Yoruba adage which says, “an elephant is too big an animal that someone, out of malice or hatred, would compare with a fly.”

He continued: “Reproach and bad-belle apart, the High Court complex is world class. It is also the first of its kind since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.”

He described Daramola’s statement that the new High Court complex, built and commissioned five months ago, was hybrid of absurdity that could not be put to use, as an afterthought and an exercise in futility.

“It is shameless pull-him-down syndrome at work. Daramola was there at the commissioning; he should have spoken there and then, or is he a coward? Speaking now is an act of cowardice and tantamounts to back-biting as well as back-stabbing.”

“Daramola has never hidden his displeasure towards me, dating back many years. He had time and again allowed himself to become willing tool in the hands of some politicians to be used against me.

“The CJ was bitter and shed tears at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti, on October 16, 2014, the day I was sworn in for second term because I triumphed over all their conspiracies.

“Throughout the four years of my administration, Daramola never attended state functions personally, and on the day the foundation of the new High Court complex was laid, he openly expressed doubt of completing the project.

“In this regard, what does any right-thinking person expect Daramola to say of one of my legacy projects?

“When the project started, if truly he had noticed certain defects, why did he fail to point them out? Why did he have to wait till now? This, certainly, is not the act of a forward-looking person. It is, without doubt, an act of backwardness.

“Had this project been executed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration whose interests Daramola leaves no one in doubt he represents, he would have commended it to high heavens.

“Daramola will be well advised to insulate himself from politics and allow Ekiti judiciary remain the last hope of the common man,” Fayose said in the statement.