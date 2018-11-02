BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

 

President Muhammadbu Buhari has disowned a campaign organization with the name ‘Buhari Campaign organisation’.

Festus Keyamo (SAN), Director, Strategic Communications of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, made the announcement on Friday evening.

BCO had written the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing soliciting jobs for certain named companies in order to “cushion the financial pressure on the organisation”.

However, according to Keyamo, the said organisation does not have the authority or mandate of the President to solicit or raise funds from public institutions, corporate bodies or individuals for any campaign activity whatsoever.

“The attention of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has been drawn to a letter making the rounds by one self-styled ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation,” said Keyamo.
“The letter is addressed to the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing soliciting for jobs for certain named companies in order to ‘cushion the financial pressure on the organisation’. The letter was signed by three named individuals.

“Let it be known to the general public and all unsuspecting individuals and organizations that the said letter DID NOT emanate from President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation nor was it authorized by it. The said ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation’ does not have the authority or mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to solicit or raise funds from public institutions, corporate bodies or individuals for any campaign activity whatsoever. This is also a notice to all such public institutions not to honour any such requests as the one from the amorphous ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation’.

“As previously announced, the ONLY approved campaign organisation of the President is the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation headed by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Director-General. A Campaign Council would also be announced in due course.

“We also wish to re-iterate for the umpteenth time that President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign organisation WILL NOT have recourse to the public coffers or public funds to run the campaign. We intend to make a complete departure from past practices of the main opposition where they looted the public treasury to run their campaigns.”

Keyamo informed all Buhari support groups to get in touch with the campaign headquarters of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation at Plot 718 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja, in order for their activities to be streamlined. 

“We shall not tolerate any individual or groups, purporting to act on behalf of the President, going round ministries, corporate bodies or individuals to raise funds for the campaign,” the statement maintained, adding that “such individual or groups would be handed over to law-enforcement agencies”.

