BREAKING: Industrial Court Stops NLC, TUC From Proceeding With November 6 Nationwide Strike

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja, has restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from proceeding with nationwide strike action planned for November 6 to force the government into fixing N30,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kado Sanusi granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF).

Rulling on the main suit has been slated for November 8.