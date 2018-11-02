BREAKING: Industrial Court Stops NLC, TUC From Proceeding With November 6 Nationwide Strike

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kado Sanusi granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF).

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja, has restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from proceeding with nationwide strike action planned for November 6 to force the government into fixing N30,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kado Sanusi granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF).

Rulling on the main suit has been slated for November 8.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive VIDEO: Rev. Fr Mbaka Fights Back Against President Jonathan aAnd First Lady Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
"Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
Opinion "Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa #BringBackOurGirls: The Musical
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Upcoming General Elections And Nigeria’s Date With History By Jaye Gaskia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Togolese Cook Who 'Killed' Chairman Of Credit Switch Technology
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News 2019 Election: We Regret Returning To APC – Olusola Oke, Supporters​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News FRCN Journalist Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel Tacitly Admits To Not Participating In Ogun PDP Senatorial Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo CEO Stabbed To Death In Multiple Places 'By Togolese Cook'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari’s Son Begins NYSC 11 Months After Bike Injury
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Nigeria Now Enjoying Improved Governance — Aisha Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Military Discovers Illegal Security Training Camp In Taraba​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad