'Buhari Has Done More In Three Years Than Some People Did In 16 Years'

A group, the New Initiative For Credible Leadership, has tasked Nigerians to probe into the anticidents of all the presidential candidates for the 2019 general election before deciding whom to vote.

The group said that the credentials of the candidates should determine the best person that would take the country out of its current economic woes.

Samson Onwu, Executive Director of the group, who spoke on Thursday, asked Nigerians to be wary of those candidates who would draw the nation back to the dark age.

Onwu, though, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari remains the better option to pilot the affairs of the country for another four years, saying the Buhari government "has done more in the last three years than some people did in 16 years with far less than they had to play around with then".

He cited some of the achievements of Buhari-led government to include increase in foreign reserves, completion of abandoned projects and improved security system.

"It is important that we take a look at where we were as a nation in 2015 and where we are now; by this, we will undoubtedly appreciate the progress made so far in our evolution as a nation," he said.

"We have heard a lot of propaganda here and there on the state of the nation and how life was better under the PDP government than now. We would have preferred to ignore some of those showing up now to send us back to the biblical Egypt that we have left.

"It is just a bit hard to forget so soon the role played by former vice President Atiku Abubakar in the selling off of our national assets to those who rather than turn them around as promised, plunder them and left them desolate.

"Also It is hard to ignore how he transmuted from a public servant to a studiously rich man. You can accuse President Buhari of anything but not vested interest while the same cannot be said of Atiku Abubakar.

"We have moved far beyond that stage now. Having enjoyed a President that will always put the interest of the people first, it will not make any sense to now return those who used every opportunity they had to serve the people as an avenue to enrich themselves.

"All said and done, we cannot see any good reason why a working formula will be dropped for one that is known to be ineffective. The Buhari administration in the last three years has done far more than some people did in 16 years with far less than they had to play around with then."