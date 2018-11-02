FRCN Journalist Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

SaharaReporters understands that the reporter is a staff member of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) whose name will not be made public anytime soon by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

A journalist has jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, killing himself.

SaharaReporters understands that the reporter is a staff member of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) whose name will not be made public anytime soon by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The reporter was said to have pretended as if he wanted to urinate after disembarking from a commercial bus, and immediately dived into the lagoon. He was in the bus with his colleagues.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command responded immediately to the incident, but could not rescue the reporter.

After a joint effort by Marine Police and local divers, his corpse was eventually recovered and has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police division.

Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman LASEMA, confirmed that efforts were being made to transfer the deceased's corpse to the mortuary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel Tacitly Admits To Not Participating In Ogun PDP Senatorial Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo CEO Stabbed To Death In Multiple Places 'By Togolese Cook'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Four For Diverting N1.3bn Belonging To Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Togolese Cook Who 'Killed' Chairman Of Credit Switch Technology
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News 2019 Election: We Regret Returning To APC – Olusola Oke, Supporters​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel Tacitly Admits To Not Participating In Ogun PDP Senatorial Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo CEO Stabbed To Death In Multiple Places 'By Togolese Cook'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari’s Son Begins NYSC 11 Months After Bike Injury
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Nigeria Now Enjoying Improved Governance — Aisha Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Military Discovers Illegal Security Training Camp In Taraba​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Four For Diverting N1.3bn Belonging To Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad