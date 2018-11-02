FRCN Journalist Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

A journalist has jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, killing himself.

SaharaReporters understands that the reporter is a staff member of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) whose name will not be made public anytime soon by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The reporter was said to have pretended as if he wanted to urinate after disembarking from a commercial bus, and immediately dived into the lagoon. He was in the bus with his colleagues.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command responded immediately to the incident, but could not rescue the reporter.

After a joint effort by Marine Police and local divers, his corpse was eventually recovered and has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police division.

Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman LASEMA, confirmed that efforts were being made to transfer the deceased's corpse to the mortuary.