Ganduje Sends Information Commissioner To Represent Him At Probe Of Bribery Videos

The Governor was scheduled to appear before the house on Friday, October 2, 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has failed to appear before the state assembly committee set up to investigate the allegations of bribery against him.

A series of videos by Daily Nigerian showing the Governor receiving bundles of Naira notes from a contractor have been circulating online.

Jafar Jafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian, had appeared before an investigative panel set up by the state House of Assembly on October 25, 2018, where he disclosed that Ganduje had been under investigation for more than two years, and had been receiving amounts ranging between 15 to 25 per cent of contract funds for every project executed in the state.

However, he sent his Commissioner for Information, Muhammadu Garba, and Commissioner for Justice Ibrahim Mukhtar, to represent him on the matter.

