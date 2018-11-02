Gbenga Daniel Tacitly Admits To Not Participating In Ogun PDP Senatorial Primary

"The news of my candidacy for the Ogun East Sanatorial District came to me just as it did to most Nigerians. I thank those who considered me worthy, for reposing so much confidence in me to add value and procured the forms on my behalf without my knowledge," he wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, has tacitly admitted to not participating in the senatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State although he has been handed the ticket.

According to Daniel, the news of his candidature for Ogun East Senatorial District came to him "just as it did to most Nigerians".

A statement signed by Buruji Kashamu on Wednesday listed Prince Leke Shittu and Dr Reuben Abati as governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively, while Gbenga Daniel was named candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District. See Also Elections Ogun PDP Picks Reuben Abati As Deputy Governorship Candidate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Acknowledging the list, Gbenga Daniel took to Twitter on Friday to express his gratitude to the party for the ticket.

He also thanked those who procured the forms on his behalf for "reposing so much confidence" in him.

He wrote: "The news of my candidacy for the Ogun East Sanatorial District came to me just as it did to most Nigerians. I thank those who considered me worthy, for reposing so much confidence in me to add value and procured the forms on my behalf without my knowledge.

"I also appreciate the fact that our party PDP can do well in the 2019 elections in Ogun State if all factions can bury the hatchets and come together as one. Meanwhile, I am deeply committed to the Atiku Abubakar project to get #NigeriaWorkingAgain."

The tweet, however, appears to have been deleted.

 

