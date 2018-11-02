Omokri: How Can el-Rufai, A Muslim, Pick Another Muslim As Running Mate?

Reno Omokri, former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has questioned the decision of Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, to opt for a Muslim candidate.

Earlier on Friday, el-Rufai announced Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, a medical doctor and the current Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, as his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.

The decision, he had said, was in continuation of his "deliberate policy on promoting women”.

However, according to Omokri, such Muslim-Muslim ticket is capable of setting an ultra-religious state like Kaduna on fire.

“Is @Elrufai trying to set Kaduna on fire?” he tweeted. “How can he, a Muslim, name Hadiza Balarabe, another Muslim, as his running mate? In an untra-sensitive religious state like Kaduna, it is vital to balance the ticket to give Christians a sense of belonging so that peace reigns.”