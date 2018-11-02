REVEALED: The Amount Buhari Paid To Obtain 'New Certificate' From WAEC

The President's spokesman revealed how Buhari obtained his attestation of result. According to him, Nigerians can also obtain their attestation of results as the President did.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has revealed how the President obtained his attestation of result from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The President was presented with a certificate tagged 'Attestation of Result' by an official of WAEC on Friday.

The President's spokesman revealed how Buhari obtained his attestation of result.

According to him, Nigerians can also obtain their attestation of results as the President did.

He revealed the procedure via a tweet which read: "IN CASE YOU DON’T KNOW; just as President @MBuhari did, you can also obtain “Attestation of Results” from @WAECNigeria. Lost your certificate? Submit your two recent passport photographs and pay N20,000 in draft, WAEC will do the rest for you".

