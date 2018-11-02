Sowore Wins European Coalition's Presidential Online Election

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has emerged winner of an online poll organised by the European Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (ECSDN).

The poll, which was organised on Youtube, took place on Thursday.

The election was targeted at Nigerians in the Diaspora, but was featured on YouTube. Voters were expected to subscribe to the Youtube channel, then comment the name of their preferred candidate.

Voting took place for 90 minutes and Sowore, Publisher of SaharaReporters, polled 81.3 per cent of the total votes.

A statement by Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, Director General of the TakeItBack Movement/Sowore 2019 Campaign and Deptuy National Chairman (Administration) of AAC, thanked supporters of the party for their efforts and restated the commitment of AAC to Nigeria's development.

"We at the Take it Back Movement/African Action Congress party added one more feather to our cap today as we emerged successful in the online YouTube election organised by the European Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (ECSDN)," read the statement.

"The ECSDN have long been passionate in their agitation for a Nigeria that works for Nigerians, starting with a president who — amongst other things — must promise to fight corruption from the Babangida years till date, give Nigerians stable supply of electricity within 3 years, promise to review the salaries and emolument of federal legislators and executives in accordance with the law of Nigeria, must be ready to scrap the Senate, and must not have held more than one political office in the past.

"The online voting was so that these diasporic groups could identify a presidential candidate who met their criteria; a candidate they could throw their weight behind for the forthcoming elections. They are clear that Nigeria cannot continue the way it has and not be completely annihilated by greed, avarice and corruption. They have pledged to support whoever emerged successful in this election — creating awareness, speaking with their family members and friends in Nigeria, and supporting the cause in every way necessary.

"Their demands from the president they want to see in 2019 seemed to tie almost identically with the vision of the Take it Back Movement, so it was important for us to align ourselves with such progressive and forward thinking individuals — people who are seemingly ready to take it back no matter where they are in the world.

"We are proud of our supporters who came out en masse, participating and dominating the ninety minute voting session with a unanimous call for our presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to lead the way into a better Nigeria. Your rallying and unwavering support is the reason this race must continue all the way to Aso Rock, and we are glad that today, we have yet another body of passionate Nigerians joining us in this journey. Your determination has shown one thing only — Nigeria MUST progress!"