SPOTTED: Two Subjects Missing From Buhari's 'New' Certificate

The 2015 Statement of Result carried credits in the following subjects: English Language, Hausa Language, Literature-in-English, History, Geography, Mathematics, Health Science and Wood Work. But Buhari recorded 'F9' in Mathematics and Wood Work; could that be the reason the two subjects were missing from the certificate presented to him on Friday, November 2, 2018? The answer, we subsequently found out, is 'yes'.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2018

The attestation of result certificate presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday by the West African Examinations Council (WEAC) did not include two subjects, SaharaReporters has observed.

In the Statement of Result available to the public prio to the 2015 presidential election, which bore the name Mohamed Buhari and carried a stamp dated 21/01/2015, eight subjects were recorded for the President. However, in the result presented to the President on Friday, only six subjects were recorded. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

The 2015 Statement of Result carried credits in the following subjects: English Language, Hausa Language, Literature-in-English, History, Geography, Mathematics, Health Science and Wood Work. But Buhari recorded 'F9' in Mathematics and Wood Work; could that be the reason the two subjects were missing from the certificate presented to him on Friday, November 2, 2018? The answer, we subsequently found out, is 'yes'.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education REVEALED: The Amount Buhari Paid To Obtain 'New Certificate' From WAEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Rufus Giwa Poly Announces Resumption Date, Fines Students N12,000 Each Over Protest
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Opinion Why LASU Should Still Not Increase School Fees
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education ERC Supports UI Students Protest, Calls For Meeting of All Students’ Demands
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Lagos: Adeniran Ogunsanya College Students Rampage Over Increased Fees
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Togolese Cook Who 'Killed' Chairman Of Credit Switch Technology
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News FRCN Journalist Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai 'Deliberately' Picks A Woman — A Medical Doctor — As Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Police Reveal Name Of Togolese Cook Who 'Stabbed' His Boss To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Industrial Court Stops NLC, TUC From Proceeding With November 6 Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Omokri: How Can el-Rufai, A Muslim, Pick Another Muslim As Running Mate?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He's Not Qualified To Run The Economy — Ezekwesili Punctures Atiku’s ‘So-Called' Business Acumen
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Wins European Coalition's Presidential Online Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad