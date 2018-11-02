SPOTTED: Two Subjects Missing From Buhari's 'New' Certificate

The attestation of result certificate presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday by the West African Examinations Council (WEAC) did not include two subjects, SaharaReporters has observed.

In the Statement of Result available to the public prio to the 2015 presidential election, which bore the name Mohamed Buhari and carried a stamp dated 21/01/2015, eight subjects were recorded for the President. However, in the result presented to the President on Friday, only six subjects were recorded.

The 2015 Statement of Result carried credits in the following subjects: English Language, Hausa Language, Literature-in-English, History, Geography, Mathematics, Health Science and Wood Work. But Buhari recorded 'F9' in Mathematics and Wood Work; could that be the reason the two subjects were missing from the certificate presented to him on Friday, November 2, 2018? The answer, we subsequently found out, is 'yes'.